Use the internet browser shortcuts

Alt + D or Ctrl + L to move the cursor into the address bar.

Ctrl key and the + or - to increase and decrease the size of text.

Ctrl + 0 to reset the text.

Backspace key or Alt key + left arrow to go back a page.

Press F5 or Ctrl + R to refresh or reload a web page.

F11 to make the internet browser screen full screen. Also, press F11 again to return to the normal view.

Ctrl + B to open your internet bookmarks.

Ctrl + F to open the find box to search for text within the web page you are reading.

Take advantage of tabs

Try alternative browsers

Use the online Cloud backup