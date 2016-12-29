Canadian sisters arrested for ‘sextortion’ apologise to Otedola

Two Indian-Canadian sisters, Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, owners of NaijaGistLive.com have issued apologies to oil business magnate Femi Otedola and his family after they were charged to court for cyber bullying, blackmail and extortion last Friday.





Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo

The sisters were charged to court for producing false stories about the billionaire businessman, his wife and daughter, DJ Cuppy.



It was gathered that the Police arrested the duo after the oil business mogul filed a complaint.



The owners of the website are alleged to have been using the site to extort money from wealthy Nigerian. It was gathered that videos of the sisters having sex with top wealthy Nigerians and other Africans were found on their computers after they were arrested.



Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo made confessional statements revealing they own the site and issued an apology to Otedola for allegedly plotting to blackmail him. The sisters may be sentenced to a maximum of four years in prison for cyber bullying, blackmail and extortion if found guilty.



The sisters were arraigned and their plea taken. They pleaded not guilty and the case was adjourned to January 26th, 2017. The judge gave them bail conditions but if they don’t meet it, they will be remanded in prison till January 26 2017.



Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.