Hundreds of children and relations of late primary school teachers protested in Uyo on Monday against non-payment of their parents’ gratuities by Akwa Ibom State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the protesters, under the aegis of the Association of Next-of-Kin of Late Primary School Teachers, barricaded the gate to the Government House for several hours.

They demanded Governor Udom Emmanuel to give them attention.



Leader of the association, Mr. David Essien, said the affected families had written several letters to the government without getting any reply.



Essien said the deceased teachers had served the state government for upward of 35 years before retirement.



“Some of the dead teachers served and retired as far back as 1999, yet nothing to show for services they rendered for the state before they died”, Essien said.



Another protester, Mr. Nsima Akpan, said his late mother, Magdalene Akpan, served for 35 years at Government Primary School, Mbiabam Ibiono in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area.



Akpan added that his mother died about three months to her retirement.



“Up till now, the family has not received anything like benefits in form of gratuity or pension as part of her reward for serving the state up to that period.



“Each time we protest, the government will tell us to come today or come tomorrow.



“We are tired of unfulfilled promises because some of those who are supposed to benefit from this facility are sick, with no money to take them to hospital.



“Some who were in school have dropped out because there is no money to fund their education’’, he said.



Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress in the state, Mr. Etim Ukpong, said the state government had remained insensitive to the plight of the deceased workers despite several interventions by unions.



Ukpong said the next-of-kin of primary school teachers was forwarded to the state governor for approval about two weeks to the protest.



An official from the office of the Head of Service, who would not want his name mentioned, said that leaders of the association were still meeting with the Head of Service, Mrs. Ekereobong Akpan.



Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.