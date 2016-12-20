Customs uncover plastic rice in Lagos

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Service, (NCS), yesterday uncovered several bags of the much dreaded plastic rice.





Disclosing this in Lagos, Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, Ikeja; Comptroller Haruna Mamudu said the unit seized no fewer than 102 bags of the plastic rice at a warehouse in Ikeja.



The bags of plastic which has been packaged for sale during the yuletide were to be evacuated before operatives of the swooped on the managers of the warehouse.



Coincidentally, it was the same man who denied the presence of plastic rice when he was confronted by reporters precisely one week ago at the FOU office in Ikeja.



According to Mamudu, the imported rice, which was branded as ‘best tomato’, had no manufacture, expiry date and NAFDAC registration number.



He said: “As I speak with you, we have successfully evacuated 102 bags of 25kg branded tomato Rice without any date of manufacture not to talk of expiration date and NAFDAC Batch Number.



“We are still investigating to ascertain how many of this rice has been circulated and how best to retrieve the in order to protect and safeguard the health of Nigerians and bring those behind it to book.”



