Don't sign warrant on three death row inmates, LEDAP urges Obaseki

Defence and Assistance Project, LEDAP, has called on Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, not to sign the death warrant on three death row inmates in Benin prison, as their appeals are still pending before the Court of Appeal, Lagos.





Governor Godwin Obaseki

National Co-ordinator of LEDAP, Mr Chino Obiagwu, in a petition to Governor Obaseki, said: “We are a non- governmental organisation working to protect and promote human rights and the rule of law in Nigeria. We bring this petition to you, sir, on behalf of death row prisoners of Edo State origin now at Oko Prisons, Benin City.



“We are reliably informed that the prison authorities are making arrangements to execute three of the prisoners upon warrants purportedly signed by the governor of Edo State. Please sir, we urge you most respectfully to stop the planned execution for the following reasons: These earmarked prisoners were sentenced by military tribunals under the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Decree 1971 as amended, in which there was no right of appeal.



“We have filed an appeal pending at the Court of Appeal in Lagos seeking an order that the prisoners have a right of appeal under the 1999 Constitution. Your Excellency cannot start your regime with execution of prisoners who have insisted on their innocence and have not exhausted the appeal processes.”



