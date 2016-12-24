Edo pilgrims board demands sack of NCPC staff over deportation of delegate





Governor Obaseki

They therefore demanded for the immediate removal of one Constance, the NCPC lady who led the delegation and one of the Pastors attached to the Commission, who was alleged to have plotted the deportation of the lady after she allegedly rejected his love overtures.



The incident caused pandemonium at the Ben Gurion Airport Israel, the very day the Edo contingent for the 2016 Pilgrim landed Israel from Italy, when this particular Pastor and a lady attached to NCPC secretly informed the Israeli authorities to deport this lady (names withheld) from Edo without informing the leader of the delegation, Bishop Imasuen.



Pilgrims from Edo state engaged the NCPC staff in war of words at the Airport when it was discovered that the lady has been detained for no genuine reason. Angry Bishop Imasuen insisted that they should return all other pilgrims back to Nigeria or release the innocent lady but he was prevailed upon by Israeli authorities and some security officials attached to NCPC to calm down and allow them find solution to the problem.



But to the chagrin of delegates from Edo, it was discovered that the said lady has been deported back to Nigeria. Bishop Imasuen who informed Vanguard yesterday that the Board is demanding the immediate removal of all the NCPC staff who were behind the ugly incident, declared that the state may pull out from the Commission unless those behind the incident are removed.



According to him, “we are already putting our reports together which we will send to the governor, Godwin Obaseki. What they did was an attempt to destroy the image of Edo state and we will not accept that. How can you deport somebody who is innocent just because of your selfish interest. That is unacceptable to us and NCPC must clean up this mess immediately”.



