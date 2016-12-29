FG plans upgrade of airports’ landing systems

The Federal Government on Thursday said plans were underway to upgrade the Instrument Landing Systems at the country’s major airports to ensure that they are working better.





Murtala Mohammed International Airport

This is with a view to minimising the sort of flight disruptions that had featured every harmattan season in the country.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement announcing the suspension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled one-day working visit to Bauchi State.Shehu attributed the trip’s postponement to what he called prevailing weather conditions in the country.He quoted the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, as announcing the planned upgrade while reacting to the bad weather that forced Buhari to postpone the trip.The presidential spokesman said, “Uncooperative weather which has been the bane of air travel in the current harmattan season, leading to the delay and cancellation of flights, reared its head in Abuja Airport this (Thursday) morning, preventing the take-off of the President’s plane for the trip to Bauchi.“Technical information received from the weather station showed that visibility as at this (Thursday) morning was 600 meters, 200 metres short of the 800 metres minimally required for a safe aircraft take-off.“According to the information available, the visibility was expected to drop to 300 metres before improving to permissible limit later in the day.“The commander of the Presidential Air Fleet, Air Commodore Hassan Abubakar, said that the Presidential Aircraft was in perfect condition, the weather in Bauchi was alright, but that the problem was in Abuja.”In cancelling the visit to the state, Shehu said the President expressed regret over the disruption caused by the bad weather.He said Buhari, in a recorded audio and video message to the people of the state said he looked forward to the visit in the course of which he was to commission an Air Force medical facility and a number of other projects by the state government.He said he also intended to thank the people for their relentless support in all his political undertakings.“We make our plans, God makes His own plans,” the President was quoted as saying.Buhari thanked the government and people of Bauchi State and the Nigerian Air Force for the studious and elaborate preparations made to receive him, and assured them that he is going to visit the state at a more auspicious time.