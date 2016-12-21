Gambia president again refuses to step down

Incumbent Gambian president Yahya Jammeh (C) gestures before casting his marble in a polling station in a presidential poll, in Banjul on December 01, 2016. The first of some 880,000 eligible voters headed to polling stations despite an internet blackout imposed overnight in a nation long accused by rights groups of suppressing freedom of expression. The Gambia’s unique voting system, which sees citizens vote by dropping a marble into a coloured drum for their candidate, could not be rigged, he added, meaning “there is no reason for anybody to protest.”

/ AFP PHOTO / MARCO LONGARI