How to treat, manage low sperm count

Management

Medical treatment

Assisted Reproductive Technology



This is used for patients with severe oligozoospermia. It involves direct injection of sperm into the oocyte (eggs). For this to be done, the oocytes have to be retrieved from the female partner while semen is collected from the male and processed. This method has been extremely beneficial for patients with very low sperm concentrations. Globally, pregnancy rates are around 35 per cent to 45 per cent and can go up to 60 percent with multiple trials.



Advanced sperm retrieval techniques



A number of procedures can be used to collect sperm in patients with azoospermia using local anaesthesia. Many patients with absence of sperm in their ejaculate (semen), still have some sperm in their testis (organ where sperm is produced) and epididymis, which stores mature sperm. Certain procedures can be used to collect this sperm directly from these organs with the help of special needles.



In summary, there are various treatments available for oligozoospermia and azoospermia. The type and extent of treatment can only be determined after proper evaluation and testing by a skilled fertility physician using appropriate techniques and procedures.



