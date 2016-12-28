Identity of Whiteman Arrested in Sambisa Forest Revealed

The veil has been partially lifted off the mysterious white man captured by Nigerian soldiers during last week’s storming of Boko Haram’s headquarters in the Sambisa Forest.





Nigerian soldiers celebrate the capture of Sambisa

According to a report by Daily Trust, the White man is a Frenchman.



He worked for Boko Haram as a specialist in repairing and unlocking armoured personnel vehicles and other fighting equipment.



The Federal Government and military authorities have refused to disclose the man’s full identity for diplomatic reasons, Daily Trust said.



Soldiers who took part in the operation had revealed the arrest last week and that the man was providing “credible information” to military authorities.



“He was arrested along the Bama axis of the Sambisa forest and agreed to give vital information provided he would be spared. I learnt that he is from France but authorities do not want to make his real identity known for diplomatic reasons…They don’t want to jeopardise the success recorded,” a military officer told Daily Trust.



The newspaper report which detailed the military operation that led to the recovery of Sambisa Forest from the insurgents, said the military high command is worried that some of the things expected to be recovered at Camp Zairo were not found.



“It is likely they (Boko Haram) are somewhere because they moved away with their equipment and prized possessions, including the Chibok girls in possession of Shekau group,” an officer said.



Among the missing possessions were also some of the Chibok schoolgirls with the Mamman Nur faction, led by Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, son of the group’s late Mohammed Yusuf.



The girls are suspected to be held in cells in northern Borno State.