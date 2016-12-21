James Ibori released from UK prison

The former governor of Delta State, Mr. James Ibori, has reportedly been released from the UK prison where he has spent four years and eight months.
Ibori, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, was accused in February 2012 of stealing $250m from the Delta State public purse.
Ibori, who was governor of of the state between 1999 and 2007, admitted to fraud totaling nearly £50m.
He was jailed on Tuesday, April 17, 2012, for 13 years by the Southwark Crown Court after pleading guilty to ten counts of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.
According to reports, on Tuesday, a London High court had ruled that the Home Office could no longer hold the ex-governor who had served six-and-a-half-years of his 13-year jail term, as the sentence ran concurrently.
Ibori was subsequently released on Wednesday morning.
The British Home Office had made an unsuccessful attempt to prevent his release, claiming that Ibori’s assets confiscation hearing was inconclusive.
However, on Wednesday, the presiding Judge, Mrs. Justice May, who heard an emergency appeal filed by Ibori to enforce his rights, rejected the Home Office’s request to continue to detain him.
In her ruling, Justice May ordered his immediate release without conditions attached.
It was however gathered that the ex-governor has to report to the Police once a week, hence his inability to return to Nigeria immediately.
He is reported to be currently restricted to his St. John’s Wood residence.
May ordered both parties to return to court in January.
Meanwhile, Ibori has appealed his conviction for money laundering and graft.
Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.
|Mr. James Ibori
Ibori, who was governor of of the state between 1999 and 2007, admitted to fraud totaling nearly £50m.
He was jailed on Tuesday, April 17, 2012, for 13 years by the Southwark Crown Court after pleading guilty to ten counts of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.
According to reports, on Tuesday, a London High court had ruled that the Home Office could no longer hold the ex-governor who had served six-and-a-half-years of his 13-year jail term, as the sentence ran concurrently.
Ibori was subsequently released on Wednesday morning.
The British Home Office had made an unsuccessful attempt to prevent his release, claiming that Ibori’s assets confiscation hearing was inconclusive.
However, on Wednesday, the presiding Judge, Mrs. Justice May, who heard an emergency appeal filed by Ibori to enforce his rights, rejected the Home Office’s request to continue to detain him.
In her ruling, Justice May ordered his immediate release without conditions attached.
It was however gathered that the ex-governor has to report to the Police once a week, hence his inability to return to Nigeria immediately.
He is reported to be currently restricted to his St. John’s Wood residence.
May ordered both parties to return to court in January.
Meanwhile, Ibori has appealed his conviction for money laundering and graft.
Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.
No comments: