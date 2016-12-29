Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, has urged the United States President elect, Mr. Donald Trump to save the people of Biafra from what it described as infliction of wicked policies, intimidation and mass killings of Biafra activists by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in Nigeria.



The group alleged that more Biafrans had been killed for demanding for their rights under Buhari than previous administrations in the country, and appealed to the US President elect to help Biafra gain independence from Nigeria as soon as he is sworn in to office on January 20.



Addressing 30 newly appointed zonal coordinators in Aba, MASSOB Leader for Abia South Zone, Okporie Nkama, who urged the Biafra people not to be discouraged by the sufferings which they have been subjected to in Nigeria, added that actualization of Biafra’s independence is only a matter of time.



He commended the international community and corporate organizations for their firm support for the actualization of Biafra independence, assuring that



“Biafrans are being killed and detained without cause by the Nigerian government. Biafrans have become endangered species in Nigeria. Now, you have been commissioned with a sacred assignment to ensure that your people are free from slavery, intimidation, mass killings and wicked policies against Biafrans by the Nigerian government.



It is no mean task. You must rise to the occasion. Remember our non violence strategy; we will certainly gain independence through non violence.



Biafrans are encouraged by the support we are getting from the international community. We urge United States President elect, Donald Trump, to come to the aid of Biafrans as soon as he is sworn in. Biafrans are at the risk of extermination under the hammer of the Nigerian government. It is an appeal Trump and the international community not to leave us to die under Buhari.”



Speaking on behalf of the newly appointed zonal directors, George Ejiofor who is the director of Information for Abia South, commended the MASSOB founder, Ralph Uwazuruike, Chief MASSOB Leader, Solomon Chukwu as well as MASSOB Leader for Abia South, Okporie Nkama, and a member of the Elders’ Council of Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, Chief Larry Odinma, for their efforts in the Biafran struggle and promised that they would not relent in their agitation until an independent state of Biafra is actualized.



