MTN pays N80bn of N330bn fine — FG

Speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Forum in Abuja, the Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, said the company paid the sum for the first year.



The minister said: “For the first year, they paid N80 billion, after paying the initial N50 billion, and they will have to pay for three years until they will complete the N330 billion.



“MTN does not have a choice, when the law was made, it said for every unregistered SIM card in use, the fine is N200,000, the law never anticipated that one company will be in violation to the tune of millions of lines.



“It was inconceivable, so when the thing was added 200,000 times 5.2 million lines, it came to a trillion plus.



“When it happened, the MTN did four things: one, they accepted that they were in default, two, they apologised for that and three, they committed themselves never to allow such a thing to happen and number four, they asked for remission.”



The minister also said the country would achieve the 30 per cent national broadband penetration by 2018 as projected in the country’s National Broadband Plan, adding that the country had so far achieved between 18 and 20 per cent penetration as a result of private sector initiatives.



The minister said government was encouraging all GSM and ICT companies to invest in the communication sector to expand the broadband penetration.



He said the government was also encouraging a number of initiatives, including foreign companies coming to invest in the country, who had expressed interest.

