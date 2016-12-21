Nigeria ranks 137th in ICT Development Index

Iceland (8.83%);

Denmark (8.74%);

Switzerland (8.68%);

United Kingdom (8.57%);

Hong Kong (8.46%);

Sweden (8.45%);

Netherland (8.43%);

Norway (8.42%); and,

Japan (8.37%)



He stressed that during the same period, stronger improvements were made on ICT use than access, mainly as a result of strong growth in mobile-broadband uptake globally.



This, he said, allowed an increasing number of people, particular from the developing world, to join the information society and benefit from the many services and applications provided through the Internet.



“This year, for the first time, the report also shows countries’ rankings according to their improvement in IDI value. The results show strong improvements in performance throughout the world; a number of middle income developing countries in particular are reaping the benefits of more liberalised and competitive ICT markets that encourage innovation and ICT uptake across all sectors,” he stated.



He explained that despite these encouraging developments, there is need to focus on the countries that are among the least connected in the world, “urgent action is required to address this persistent digital divide if we want to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) enshrined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. For example, the report shows that in some low-income countries, between 20 and 40% of people still do not own a mobile phone and that the gender gap in mobile phone ownership is substantially higher.”



The report observed that there is a strong association between economic and ICT development, with the least developed countries at a particular disadvantage.



According to it, the average IDI value for developed countries (7.40) is 3.33 points higher than that for developing countries (4.07), although developing countries improved their IDI value more than developed countries.



There is also a strong association between the least connected countries, countries that are in the bottom quartile of the IDI 2016 distribution, and least developed countries. Indeed, the bottom 27 countries are all least developed countries, and the gap in IDI values between these countries and higher-performing developing countries continues to widen.



