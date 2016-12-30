Putin refuses to expel US diplomats, Trump applauds



Moscow has repeatedly denied the hacking allegations.



Americans should be alarmed In May, then US National Intelligence Director James Clapper

warned of cyberattacks against the US election campaigns,

without specific reference to any source (AFP/File / Jim Watson) Trump too has questioned whether Russia tipped the electoral scale, painting Obama's accusations as a thinly veiled effort by a Democratic president to cover up for his party's loss.

Trump, however, has said he will meet intelligence leaders next week for a briefing on the situation.



Obama who has also clashed with Trump over his Israel policy in recent days, pointedly stated that "all Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions".



It remains unclear whether Trump will move to roll back the sanctions. Leading Republican lawmakers have publicly warned him to stay tough on Putin.



Beyond the election row, Obama also linked the fresh sanctions to harassment of US diplomats in Moscow, which Washington described as "unprecedented" in the post-Cold War era.



US officials, meanwhile, played down the impact sanctions against the GRU and the FSB could have on intelligence-sharing on issues like counterterrorism, saying cooperation was already limited.



Both agencies will face penalties, along with GRU agency chief Igor Korobov and three of his deputies.



In addition, the US Treasury hit two individuals, Evgeniy Bogachev and Aleksey Belan, with sanctions for "involvement in malicious cyber-enabled activities".



The sanctions freeze any assets they may have in the United States and block US companies from doing business with them.



The US government is also declassifying technical information on Russian cyber activity to help companies defend against future attacks.



Prior to Trump's remarks, a State Department official's limited response had symbolised the gulf between the Obama adminstration and the soon to be inaugurated new US president."We have seen President Putin's remarks. We have nothing further to add," the official said.Obama on Thursday unleashed a barrage of sanctions against Russia over alleged cyberattacks aimed at tilting the November election in Trump's favour.The move came after years of bad blood with Putin that had seen Washington slap sanctions on Moscow over its interference in Ukraine and Syria.In response to the purported hacks, dubbed "Grizzly Steppe" by US officials, Obama announced penalties against Russia's military and domestic intelligence agencies, and gave the 35 suspected "intelligence operatives" 72 hours to leave.The Kremlin said it was sending a special plane to fly diplomats and their families from the United States, following reports they are not able to purchase plane tickets at such short notice.Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian news agencies that 96 people would be leaving the US.US intelligence has concluded that the Kremlin ordered a hack-and-release of Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton campaign staff emails in a bid to put Trump in the Oval Office.