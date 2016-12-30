Tennis great Serena Williams will soon be heading to the altar as she announced her long awaited engagement to a man of her dream.





Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian: engaged

She is getting hooked to Reddit co-ownerThe 35 year old tennis star broke the news fittingly on Reddit as she travelled to New Zealand.Williams announced their engagement while she was in the air between Los Angeles and Auckland, where she was due to play the ASB Classic next week.Williams made the announcement in a poem.“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”Ohanian shared Williams’s Reddit post on his Facebook page with the message: “she said yes”. He also commented on her Reddit thread, writing: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet”.Williams and Ohanian had been dating for about a year, and were relatively private about their relationship prior to this announcement.Williams, one of the greatest tennis players of all time and one of the premier athletes in American history, holds 38 Grand Slam titles, including 22 won in singles. Her most recent major victory was at Wimbledon earlier this year.Ohanian is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and in-demand speaker.The couple are yet to announce a wedding date.