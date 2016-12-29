Warren Buffett Gains $11.8bn as Dangote Loses $4.9bn in 2016

As the year 2016 is winding up, Bloomberg has reported that the world’s wealthiest people are ending 2016 with $237 billion more than they had at the start but Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, lost $4.9 billion of his wealth due to falling oil prices and naira devaluation hence he is now No. 112 with $10.4 billion. Dangote was the world’s 46th-richest person in June.





