Why we planned to bomb 3rd Mainland Bridge

One of the leaders of a notorious militant group operating in Ikorodu and Arepo areas of Lagos and Ogun states, Abiodun Amos, said yesterday, that his group planned to bomb the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos because the Federal Government failed to consider its members for amnesty.



The group had planned to bomb the bridge end of last month before Amos’ arrest by the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, led by Abba Kyari, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, frustrated its efforts.



“We went into bank robberies and kidnapping because we wanted to get government’s attention and all we wanted was for them to grant us amnesty and also offer us pipeline protection contract.





Abiodun Amos (left), arrested over plans to blow up Third Mainland Bridge, in Lagos.