2 Staff, 3 Students of Turkish International School Kidnapped

Five persons, three students and two members of staff of the Turkish International School, Isheri, a border between Lagos and Ogun states were kidnapped on Friday night.Details of their abduction were sketchy as at time of filling this report.The school could not be reached for comments as the telephone of its Information Officer, Cema Yigit’s was switched off when this reporter called by 11.30pm.But the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, conformed the incident but could not give concrete details.Oyeyemi said ” from the information at my disposal, the victims were and staff. We don’t know if some Nigerian staff members are among.“The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command has deployed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad as well as other police operatives to move there. He has directed that the abducted persons must be rescued unhurt”