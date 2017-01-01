2017: NAWOJ Wants More Focus on Women

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called on government at all levels to pay more attention to the plight of women.
In a new year message, its National President, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, said that Nigerian women and the girl-child were yet to get the needed attention and protection.
Recalling cases of kidnapping, child marriage, domestic violence and other ill treatments against women in 2016, Omowole called for better implementation of laws protecting women and children.
“We still recall the case of Ese Oruru and others like her, who were reportedly abducted for forceful marriages, our children still hawk on the streets in many parts of Nigeria.
“Another case in mind is that of the Chibok girls, some of whom are still in captivity with their current state not known.
“Government and citizens must work together to live up to their responsibilities towards the voiceless in our communities,” she said.
The NAWOJ president said although women seemed to be getting more aware of their rights and speaking out, lack of proper implementation of the protective laws was delaying justice for victims.
“NAWOJ is calling on state govenments that are yet to domesticate the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP Law) to do so without further delay.
“Indeed, government has a lot of role to play, but we as individuals must also play our part.
“Let us all make conscious efforts in 2017 to protect our women and our children; it is a religious, moral and social obligation.
“Violence will end when the right sanctions are applied in addition to effective sensitisation of all members of the society to the dangers of violence against women”, she added.
|President of NAWOJ, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole
