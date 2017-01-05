5 Warning Signs Your Business is About to Fail

You have not spoken interacted with any customer



You always repeat the same mistakes



You recruit new employees weekly or monthly



Your business is indebted

Significant drop in turnover

It is never easy to run a business because you have to give up a lot of things to ensure its smooth running. There will be times when it may seem everything is going fine but unknown to you are not achieving your business's mission and objectives. Therefore, it is important for you to looking for warning signs that your business is going off tangent or is failing. Below are some of them.After your amazing effort ensuring the smooth management of your business for over a month and you have not spoken to any customer or a customer have not patronized you, there must be something wrong. Perhaps, you should rethink your marketing strategy. For this, you can use social media. You don't need to break the bank.Mistakes are acceptable in business. You may have spent money on employing more people or purchased more machines against the advice of your business consultant. You should learn from these mistakes. But if you repeat this same mistake again and again, you will soon run the business aground.Your employees cannot work with you for more than two or three months before they leave. This means there is something fundamentally wrong. It may be your relationship or your management skills that may be prompting them to leave.This sign is very obvious. If your business is heavily indebted, it is a warning sign you will soon be unable to service your debts and you have no choice than to liquidate. Before it gets to that level, you should do something about the debts.The economic outlook of Nigeria is not encouraging. The naira is fluctuating and it has just recently stable at N497 at the parallel market and even the government is not helping matters with its unclear monetary and economic policies. Notwithstanding, it doesn’t spell doom for your business. Your business should still run normally even with the recession. If this is the case, it may be time to overhaul your business strategy.