5 Interesting Ways WhatsApp is Helping Nigerian Students

1. Students no longer miss exams, classes, and assignment

2. Better interaction between lecturers and students

3. Bring students closer

4. Saves money and time



5. You no longer miss out on school fun

WhatsApp has over one billion monthly active users worldwide as at February 2016. It is a very popular instant messaging platform that has eased the way we communicate. Nigerians are not left behind. They are also active users of Facebook-owned WhatsApp. One area it is very useful is in the area of education. WhatsApp is really helping many of Nigerian students in her Ivory towers. Here are some of the exciting and interesting ways WhatsApp is helping Nigerian students.Unlike in the past when there was no WhatsApp, many students have missed exams that were rescheduled. The same goes for classes and assignments. This is not the case today because they have WhatsApp groups where all students belong and where they share information.Lecturers in Nigerian universities have embraced WhatsApp as a means of communicating with their students. They share times for lectures, and assignments. This will definitely reach every student as far as they are online. With the introduction of video calls feature on WhatsApp, lecturers can record students and share it with students.WhatsApp has been able to bridge the gap between students and bring them closer. In addition to this, it has become easier for them to take decisions.Whether you stay on or off campus, you will save money and time going to a classes or exams which have been postponed or canceled. You can focus on other things when you get the information.All work are no play makes Nigerian students a...With WhatsApp, you will not miss out on the dinners, barbecue nights, beach parties and other fun activities.