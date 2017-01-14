Buhari urges France to assist Africa in development of education, power, agric, others





President Buhari with other world leaders at the 27th Africa-France Summit

in Bamako Mali on 14th Jan 2017.



He said that the development of such critical sectors would boost productivity, create employment and reduce gender inequality, radicalism and youth restiveness on the continent.



The president shared the concerns in a statement issued at the 27th Africa-France Summit for Partnership, Peace and Emergence taking place in Bamako, Mali on Saturday.



He said: “Efforts should also be geared towards the development and emergence of the continent through investments in critical sectors such as Education, Power, Solid Minerals, Agriculture and ICT. This will enable African economies to spur productivity and create employment, thereby addressing some of the socio-economic conditions that contribute to gender inequality, radicalism and youth restiveness, as well as the push factors that make our citizens embark on dangerous illegal migration to Europe in search of ‘greener’ pastures,” the President said.



The president who noted the age long relationship between Africa and France even as he declared that African countries were taking their own destinies in their own hands by mobilizing resources also hoped that the Partnership would still do more for Africa



“As we continue to mobilize for our own sustainable, predictable and transparent sources of finance that would help the continent pursue its peace, security and development efforts, and address the infrastructural deficit impeding development on the continent, there is the need for this Partnership to continue to assist Africa on how to finance its development.



“Notably, France has been playing important roles in the areas of development as well as peace and security on the African continent.



“While so many gains have been made, challenges such as terrorism, maritime insecurity, trafficking in persons, trafficking in weapons, drugs, cyber insecurity, illicit financial flows, and infrastructural deficit continue to militate against Africa’s comprehensive infrastructural and economic development which also hinder its emergence as an important player in global affairs”, he said.



He, therefore, called for a strengthening of African Defence mechanisms such that the continent will be able to transform decisions arising from the Partnership into concrete action plans that will help Africa confront and overcome its challenges.



“In particular, our cooperation should strengthen our Defence in the context of African Peace and Security Architecture as well as in the areas of intelligence sharing, capacity building and acquisition of military hardware needed to confront the security challenges of the African continent”, the statement sent by the presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina stated.



