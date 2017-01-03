Deforestation and Climate Changes: A Major Impact to the World

The planet was once protected with ancient forests; it has been a shelter to almost 50% of all the animals and plants confined in lands. Also, the worldwide population depends on them for survival. The most diverse ecological units exist in these forests, and they serve essential help to our planet especially in matters regulating the climate. This is the very reason why deforestation and climate changes go hand in hand. Where deforestation is, climate alteration always follows.
Unfortunately, the forests that should be the world's shield to the growing global warming are now under threat; almost 80% of the vast land areas all over the earth have been wiped out. Everything went by in a matter of 30 years, and the foundation is due to human doings such as destructive logging and agricultural land transformations. The fact that deforestation is the second cause to climate change should alert every human being in order to put to a stop to anything that may interrupt our normal ecosystem. If no moves would be done, further retaliation of nature would surely come to pass.
Major Carbon StorehousesIt is increasingly clear that our ancient forests play a crucial role in the regulation of world climate through carbon storage and water recycle back into the atmosphere. It is a fact that the green areas of the earth are regulators of climate, and destruction of that area means contributing to a climate change. Eighteen percent of all carbon emissions come from deforestation. Instead of the forest protecting us from disastrous effects, man made phenomenon make them our source of devastation instead.
Full grown forests are the greatest keepers of carbon dioxide. Other "keepers" include: the earth soil, the plant life, and the smallest and biggest trees. Some popular forests such that of Congo represent one of the planet's enormous carbon sources on land, and destruction of it may cause more greenhouse gas to get trapped in the atmosphere.
The carbon is emitted from the green life through logging, burning and rotting. If these illegal activities happen frequently and continuously in all parts of the world, then the levels of carbon trapped in our environment is exceedingly augmented. Climate changes happen abruptly and changes in the world environment would slowly take place.
Deforestation and Its Effect On Climate ChangeWhen deforestation is made, climate changes begin to progress over a period of time. The gradual modification in climate show insignificant numbers, but it affects the earth in great ways. The following are some examples of global changes after massive deforestation: temperature of global surface has increased to 1°F, precipitation events happen around the world and in extreme cases, snow capped mountains have decreased in cover, sea levels have risen, and thawing of permafrost has slowly been happening over the years.
It is said that in a matter of 50 decades, the world may be in an irreversible state already. If things could be prevented now, then it is highly suggested that every human take part in preserving the world.
Controlling Climate ChangesIf deforestation and climate changes go together, then unbinding them would be the first step to problem solving. Deforestation and other causes of climate alteration should initially be stopped so that further effects cannot take place. However, the only key to ending deforestation is through mankind.
If no human effort is exerted, then all else will be impossible to do.
