INEC to Deploy 2,452 Personel For the Etsako Federal Constituency Bye Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will deploy 2,452 personnel for the conduct of the Etsako East/Etsako West Etsako Central Federal Constituency bye election scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 28th January, 2017.





INEC materials ready to be redeployed for Etsako Federal Constituency

Etsako Federal Constituency is made up of three (3) Local Government Areas, thirty two (32) Registration Areas, 308 Polling Units (PUs), 522 Voting Points and a total of 252,110 Registered Voters.



A breakdown of the 2,452 personnel to be deployed includes: One (1) Returning Officer, three (3)Local Government Area Collation Officers, and 32 Registration Area Collation Officers.



Others are: 32 Supervisory Presiding Officers, 308 Presiding Officers, 1,566 Assistant Presiding Officers (I,II & III), 376 Assistant Presiding Officers (VP), 97 Reserve Assistant Presiding Officers, 4 Local Government Area Supervisors, and 33 Registration Area Supervisors.



