NBC to probe Big Brother Naija

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) will probe the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show.





Gifty: one of the 12 housemates in Big Brother Naija

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the order in Abuja.



In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister said the NBC should determine whether Multi-Choice, by shooting the show in South Africa, has breached the Nigerian Broadcasting Code in any way, as well as the issue of possible deceit, since the viewing public was never told that the event would be staged outside Nigeria.



”As a country of laws, only the outcome of the investigation will determine our next line of action,” he said.



Alhaji Mohammed said concerned Nigerians have bombarded his office with calls to complain about what they regard as an anomaly of shooting outside the country a show meant for Nigerians.



He urged the concerned Nigerians to remain calm while the NBC investigates the issue and submits its findings.



As at the moment, MultiChoice is yet to respond, although it promised to send a statement.



Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria was relaunched on Sunday with 12 housemates.



The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a former housemate who introduced the housemates said he remains one of the biggest supporters of the show.



“Ten years ago I was a housemate, today I am one of their biggest supporters,” Obi-Uchendu said.



The Managing Director of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, expressed delight on their choice of the host.



“We are particularly excited to have Ebuka as host of Big Brother Naija.



“This was the platform that unearthed his potentials and propelled him to stardom.



NAN reports that every Sunday on the show, viewers are expected to witness an eviction of a housemate.



The winner of the 11-week contest will be given 25 million naira cash prize and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV car.



The series will run for 78 days and end on April 9.



Big Brother Naija which was introduced in 2006, is a special Nigerian version of the continental show Big Brother Africa.



It was specially coined to suit the viewing interest of the Nigerian viewers who largely expressed displeasure over the controversial “Shower Hour” and nudity.



Among the 12 housemates who will be entertaining Nigerians are: Efe, Gifty, CoCoice, Kemen, Miyonse, Bally, Bisola, Marvis, Bally.



