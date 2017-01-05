Rescued Chibok Schoolgirl Has Six-months-old Baby – Army

|Rakiya Abubakar and her baby
The Nigerian Army says rescued Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, has a six-months-old baby.
The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, disclosed this in a statement confirming her rescue and providing details.
He said she was rescued by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole who were investigating suspected Boko Haram terrorists.
He said, “According to preliminary investigation, it was discovered she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok.
“She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.
“Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government.”
