Scientists Name Tiny Moth After Donald Trump

Over the last few years, several animal species have been named after the outgoing US President Barack Obama. Science magazine claims that Obama has received this honor more times than any other US President. He has a total of nine species named after him, including a bird and a fish. Now Obama’s successor Donald Trump has received this unique honor even before he takes oath as the 45th President of the United States.

Image Source: Vazrick Nazari / ZooKeys



Golden scales on the moth’s head resemble Trump’s hairdo



Nazari appeals to Donald Trump to protect fragile habitats Vazrick Nazari said we need to protect the fragile habitats in the United States that still have many undescribed and threatened species. The biologist hopes that by “appealing to Mr. Trump’s good nature,” the new administration will make efforts to keep protecting the fragile habitats. Last year, a caterpillar with an orange-yellow furry cover was informally named Trumpapillar.



Many other famous personalities have different species named after them, too. For instance, a beetle was named after Adolf Hitler way back in 1933 when he had just been named the Chancellor of Germany. British naturalist Sir David Attenborough has 12 species named after him. A bootylicious fly has been named after popstar Beyonce.



Source:



Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below. Vazrick Nazari said we need to protect the fragile habitats in the United States that still have many undescribed and threatened species. The biologist hopes that by “appealing to Mr. Trump’s good nature,” the new administration will make efforts to keep protecting the fragile habitats. Last year, a caterpillar with an orange-yellow furry cover was informally named Trumpapillar.Many other famous personalities have different species named after them, too. For instance, a beetle was named after Adolf Hitler way back in 1933 when he had just been named the Chancellor of Germany. British naturalist Sir David Attenborough has 12 species named after him. A bootylicious fly has been named after popstar Beyonce.Source: ValueWalk