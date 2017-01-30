Security agencies trade blames over Vampire's escape





Vampire and other inmates

Prisons authorities under whose care the alleged serial killer and kidnapper was before the commando-like operation by his gang members believe that their men on ground were overwhelmed by the number of the attackers and did not get assistance from the police and other security men at the court premises. But the police, according to sources, simply see the development as the headache of the Prisons under whose care the suspect was at the time of the attack.



The Department of State Services, DSS, on its part, is convinced that it has done its best by arresting the celebrated criminal and subsequently, handed him over to the relevant authorities for prosecution. They see the escape as a failure by those that brought him to court.



This came as the Comptroller General, CG, of the Nigeria Prison Service, Mr. Ahmed Ja’afaru, arrived Owerri, yesterday, with a high powered team of investigators to probe the escape of the dreaded serial killer and kidnapper.



However, sources from Force Headquarters, Abuja said police authorities were rattled by the development and have directed all the relevant units to swing into action with a view to fishing out the notorious criminal and members of his gang from where ever they are.



Already, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has directed all the heads of the units in charge of kidnapping, robbery and other vices to proceed to the eastern part of the country and comb all nooks and crannies in search of the fleeing criminals.



Investigators arrive Owerri Meanwhile, the CG, who arrived Owerri Prisons at 11.50am, was taken round the premises before the inquisition commenced.



As at 3pm yesterday, some of the staff, who were on duty when the incident occurred, were quizzed by the investigating panel.



Damning revelations trail the event Meantime, disturbing revelations have started trailing the escape of Vampire.



Vanguard gathered from a very reliable source in the prison command that “the hoodlums handed over one of their assault rifles to Vampire.”



According to the source, “when his awaiting trial colleagues refused to obey his directive to escape, he started firing at them and critically wounded some.”



It was also alleged that “a prominent and patriotic citizen, who got wind of the planned rescue operation, rushed to the state headquarters of NPS, to relay his findings to the Comptroller.”



The source also revealed that “in the absence of the Comptroller, the informant informed another senior officer (names withheld), about the impending plot by Vampire’s acolytes to storm and rescue their members from custody.”



It was also gathered that this officer also directed that information must reach the leadership before the high profile inmates will subsequently be taken to court, so as to arrange proper security.



“This was allegedly not done and to make matters worse, the team was asked to leave for the court earlier than usual,” a staff said.



Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.

Security agencies are trading blames over last Friday’s escape of one of the most dreaded criminals in the country, Chibueze Henry a.k.a Vampire, at the premises of an Owerri High Court in Imo State.