Serena sets aside engagement for real action

Serena Williams’ goal this year is clear: doing better than 2016. The American player said she wasn’t satisfied with how the last year went for her. ‘For me, it wasn’t a great season,’ she admitted in the Australian Open pre-tournament presser. ‘I think for other people it would have been wonderful. For me, it wasn’t. It was what it was. I’m still hitting.’
On Tuesday she will play Belinda Bencic, who beat her at the 2015 Rogers Cup.
The next question was about her engagement to the Reddit co-founder Alix Ohanian. ‘It’s been really great,’ Serena admitted, adding she wants to only focus on tennis: ‘I’ve said from the beginning, I just didn’t want to think about it until after Australia because I was, like, Grand Slams mean a lot to me. I was, like, Well, I’m not going to think about it. It’s almost a little unreal right now because I haven’t taken it in. I’m being rather selfish and focused on my career.’
