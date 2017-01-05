Tyronne Ebuehi to Play For Nigeria in March

Ado Den Haag’s rising star Tyronne Ebuehi has pledged his international future to Nigeria after a tough battle to convince the player to play for the Super Eagles.
|Tyronne Ebuehi
The 21-year-old Dutch-born defender, who has not featured for Holland at any levels, is expected to make his international debut in Nigeria’s friendly game against Senegal in March.
Ebuehi, who was born in Holland to a Dutch mother and a Nigerian father, has been in impressive form this season, scoring a goal in 10 starts for the Storks.
The Dutch FA had reportedly mounted pressure on the player to represent Holland, where the right-back is a highly-regarded prospect.
Ebuehi, who sensationally turned down a chance to play for the Eagles in their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Uyo on November 12, 2016, was said to be holding out for Holland call-up after PSV Eindhoven duo Joshua Brenet (22) and Bart Ramselaar (20) forced their way into the Orange (the Dutch senior national team).
But the 6ft 2in player came under plenty of pressure from the Nigeria Football Federation and the Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, who reportedly sought the help of Ebuehi’s parents, to commit himself to Nigeria.
Rohr badly needs a natural right- back after his experiment with Leicester City new boy Wilfred Ndidi and Kenneth Omeruo in the role against Zambia and Algeria respectively almost backfired.
Rohr exclusively told our correspondent in Lagos on Tuesday that he and the NFF had won the battle.
The German manager admitted it was not easy convincing the player to pledge his international allegiance to Nigeria.
“It was tough but Tyronne has agreed to play for Nigeria and I’m very happy,” the 63-year-old former Burkina Faso manager said.
Meanwhile, ADO Den Haag confirmed on Wednesday Ebuehi had agreed to play for Nigeria.
“Tyronne Ebuehi has accepted an invitation to play for the Nigerian national team. That country in March plays an exhibition game against Senegal,” the club wrote on their official website.
“Ebuehi can in that game make his debut for the country where his father comes from.
“Earlier, Ebuehi turned down an invitation (to play for the Eagles), because he in his own words wanted to keep the focus on ADO Den Haag.”
