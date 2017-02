5 Helpful Ways to Avoid Online Identity Theft

1. Don't disclose too much info on social media

2. Shop on secure websites

3. Protect your wireless network

4. Download from safe websites

5. Use a unique password

Identity theft is very common today because more people have access to the internet. In addition, almost everyone has a presence online, thanks to social media. This is why many celebrities verify their social media accounts to prevent impersonation. So, what happens to persons who cannot verify their accounts? You may probably be at the mercy of those who impersonate you to rip off friends and family. It doesn't have to be this way. Here are five helpful ways to avoid online identity theft.The easiest way for anyone to get information about anyone is via their social media account. Many of us tell it all on social media from personal phone numbers, house address, emails as well as other sensitive information that other people don't need to know.There are so many e-commerce websites where you can shop. Of course, you can shop on all of them. However, to prevent identity you should shop on popular ones that are safe and secured. You are assured that your personal information will not end up in the wrong hands.Protecting your wireless network is a way to prevent identity theft. If anyone can access your wireless effortlessly, they have access to the personal online activities. Through this, they can get your personal profile which makes it easier to impersonate you. Always password your wireless network.The rule of thumb for anyone who downloads any data online is to download from a safe website. If you don't, you may download virus or software that allows hackers or impersonators to steal sensitive information.Using a unique password has been over flogged. A weak password leaves you vulnerable to all kinds of attack especially if all your information is online. Importantly, you should try as much as possible to avoid using the same password for all your accounts.