5 Likely Reasons Men Won’t Travel With a Nigerian Woman

Travel is fun. It is even more thrilling and pleasurable when you travel with your girlfriend. She is your perfect companion throughout the trip. It is never a dull moment and you get to spend time together.
However, there are lots of baggages that come with junketing with a woman notwithstanding if she is your wife, mother, girlfriend or side chic. This is why some men hate to travel with them due to these shenanigans. No offense dear female folks! Jumia Travel gathers some of these reasons. Despite this, we are very sure that these men love their women.
They take hours to dress upMen have complained bitterly about the minutes or hours some women take to dress up. Meanwhile, you are already running very late to catch your flight. Most times, reason women give is that they want to look good for their man. Of course, they always expect men to be patient and wait for them.
They will always over packA man will only have a single box and he is good to go for a year. But with a woman, they will have several boxes because they always pack everything they need. Even if you are taking a flight, they are not perturbed about the extra charges. You have to pay. And please, don’t try to stop them if you don’t want ‘trouble’!
They are likely to forget somethingAfter all the over packing, you will be shocked that they will still forget something. For example, they may forget to book a hotel, ATM cards, and even their phones. This is part reason why some men prefer to plan the entire trip themselves.
Impulse buyingVery few women will see a beautiful bag, cloth, necklace or shoe and not be interested in buying. They will drag you to that store and ensure that they purchase it. By the way, you don’t have to worry about settling the bills. They will do that themselves. Again, patience!
You don’t want to be present when they haggleHaaaaa…have you ever seen a woman haggle? You don’t want to be present. How much is this? Madam it's 5,000. 5,000…ke? Let me pay 3,000? Ok. Madam bring your money. Looks at the cloth for several minutes. This is not worth 3,000. Let me pay 1,500… SMH! 😍
Have you ever travelled with a woman? Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.
No comments
Post a Comment