5 Reasons Your Business Needs a POS Machine

There are businesses or stores that are skeptical about using a Point of Sale (POS) Machine because of trust issues, the bank charges, and the expenses involved in getting one. Regardless, what they don't know is that there are so many advantages to using a POS machine especially if you are doing a business that involves cash. Therefore if you have any doubts about using a POS machine, here are five reasons your business should have a POS machine.It is very risky to have physical cash in your store because you never know what will happen. It is better to be safe than sorry. In addition to this, it is very safe and secure because the likelihood of theft is very low.Nigerians have largely embraced the idea of using ATM cards for transactions. Consequently, not many Nigerians carry cash around. Your business should move with this trend so that you will not lose your customers. For example, what will you do if a customer wants to pay with her ATM card? The fact is with your POS machine, you will no doubt attract more customers.With a POS machine, you can easily give an account of your turnover. Also, you will get receipts and alerts for every transaction made via the POS. With these receipts, you can balance your account without wasting too much.Customers will all return if they have a wonderful experience. Imagine if you go to a store and want to pay with your ATM card and there is no POS machine, you definitely not be happy. Some customers will gladly go to the ATM machine to withdraw, others. In addition to losing customers, they are a bad customer experience.Businesses that have an ATM machine will arguably be taken seriously compared with the one that does not own one. Note that there is nothing wrong with collecting cash, but your business will appear more professional and serious if you accept payments via POS.