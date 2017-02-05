5 Reasons You Should Live stream Your Business Event

1. Create social media engagements

2. It shows your brand in action

3. Get Instant feedback

4. Expand your reach

5. It will have an impact on turnover

Live streaming an event is no longer a big deal. You don’t need to own the most sophisticated tech gadgets to live stream your business event. With your smartphone, you can employ any of Facebook, Periscope, and Instagram to broadcast your event. This said some organizations are yet to recognize the need to live stream their event. If your established and well-grounded business is in this category, here are five reasons why live streaming your event is good for your business.Whichever social media platform you decide to use for your live stream, you can take advantage of it to create a social media buzz around the event. This is because it is possible for your followers and friends to comment and like your event. You will even discover that after the event, your friends and followers will still be talking about it.Persons viewing your live streaming will have a first-hand experience of your brand without them being present at the event. They will see the executives and those in charge of the day-to-day running of the brand. With this type of experience, your viewers will have more information about your and will be more than willing to do business with you.Feedback from your audience is important whenever you organize an event. The added advantage of live streaming is that you will get immediate feedback about the business event. The feedback may be good or bad.One interesting way your live streaming your business event is that you will be able to expand your reach. This is because the World Wide Web is borderless. So, you don’t know who is watching your live stream. So, it live streaming automatically expand your reach without you paying a dime.Since the live stream is likely to reach more people, it is possible that it has an impact on turnover. You get more people making inquiries about your services and these inquiries may translate to actual sales. So, live streaming is something every organization should embrace.