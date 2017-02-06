6 Expenses That May be Destroying Your Budget

Cable television subscription

Eating out

Gym memberships

Lavish Vacations

Shopping expenses

Gifts

Having a budget is very important if you want to properly plan your finance. However, when preparing the budget, there are some items or things that feature in it that you can do without. In line with this, we share some of the things in your budget you can do without. If you get rid of these items, you will be able to save more.The homes you visit in Nigeria, you will find pay TV because it is now quite affordable. However, if you are cash strapped or you want to save some money, you should strike out pay TV subscriptions. In fact, you may discover that, except you own a generator, your subscription may run out without you enjoying it due to power shortage.If you reside in Lagos, you are most likely to eat out because you don’t have too much time on your hands. You may also consider the time you spend in traffic. So, eating out is one of the attractive options. But do you know that when you frequent one of the best hotels in Lagos to eat you will soon be cash strapped? Hence, try as much as possible to cook sometimes.You may not need to be a registered member of a gym if you planning to shed some weight. Not because you don’t have time, it is because there are other important things to do with cash. As an alternative, you may join your friends to jog every weekend.It is great to go on vacation and stay in one of the best hotels. Of course, you know that you cannot afford this expensive getaway but you still went anyway. You can plan a simple vacation or a picnic instead.With nearly everything on the high side both online and offline, you have to cut down your shopping expenses. From groceries to clothes and electronics, you should consider reducing the money expended on these items.You have a party to attend this weekend but you cannot afford huge gifts but you still budgeted for it. Remember that life continues after the wedding. You should buy a simple gift and move on.