6 Reasons You Should Rock Your Natural Hair

The present fashion trend in Nigeria has made wearing your natural hair some sort of a ‘taboo’. You are looked at as local, inferior and without any style nor class for wearing your Nigerian didi, patewo, and shuku. This is not surprising because many Nigerians have a knack for anything foreign. This is why Brazilian hair, Peruvian and Afghanistan hair is very popular among ladies. You see ladies with long hair that is almost sweeping the floor. There is no doubt or argument that they look beautiful but if the trend continues, these indigenous hairstyles will disappear. Of course, you may not care. But, we do care and that is why we are sharing reasons why you should start wearing your natural hair.
1. It is inexpensiveWith your natural hair, you don’t need to spend any money on buying human hair which may cost as much as N70,000. In fact, with this recession, the cost of the hair may have risen significantly. At least have mercy on your partner and plait your natural hair. Even if you are paying it from your pocket, it is wise that you save by plaiting your hair.
2. It saves timeYou have a function at a hotel next day but you are not prepared because your stylist is not around. When she eventually arrives, you spend hours which may run into the night just to plait your hair. The following day, you are groggy and woke up late. Except you drive at 220 kph, you will miss your meeting. Why not just plait your natural hair to save time?
3. You will appear beautifulThe biggest accusation against wearing natural or kinky hair is that it doesn’t make you appear beautiful. This is entirely false. You don’t have to plait your natural hair the way it is done in the pass. You can add swag and you will be shocked by the compliments you will receive from your admirers. Don’t forget to thank us! 😉
4. No hair loss or injuryWomen use all sorts of chemicals and materials on their hair in the name of plaiting their hairs. Flat-iron, hair dryers, and other countless equipment you use for your hair. Unfortunately for them, what they aren’t aware of is that they will slowly lose their natural hair. Although you can wear your hair anyhow you deem it fit, you should try wearing your natural hair. You will notice the difference.
5. You don’t have to worry when it’s about to rainWhen it’s about to rain, you find women desperately looking for their shower cap in their handbag. If you can’t find it, you either buy one or use a nylon (which can be crude) in a bid to cover their hair. All this baggage doesn’t come with wearing your natural hair.
6. You are saving our traditional hair from extinctionLike earlier said, if the dependence on anything foreign continues, everything Nigerian will soon evaporate. You may want to wear your natural hair to save it from extinction. Perhaps, a Nigerian day for natural hair should be declared. A day for no attachment. Just plait your natural hair. You will really feel good about doing something different!
