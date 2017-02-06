6 special police units deployed to Kaduna in search of abducted Germans





Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris

The police boss, Idris, mandated the Deputy Inspector General of Police in Charge of Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, CIID, to coordinate the operations.



Recall that the kidnappers stormed the site at about 8.55a.m., where the German archaeologist, Professor Peter Breunig, who led a four-man team from the University of Frankfurt, Germany, was working in collaboration with the National Commission for Museum and Monuments on the relics of Nok culture.



The identity of the other victim was given as Johannes Buringer.



Two local guards, who were with the expatriates, were shot dead by the abductors before whisking the Germans away.



Describing the incident as unfortunate, Idris, in a statement yesterday, through the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, explained that policemen were deployed to protect the foreigners for the period of time they would work at the NOK Archaeology Research Project centre.



He, however, stated that they (foreigners) did not go with the policemen to the excavation site, where they were kidnapped.



The special police units deployed to Kaduna, according to the statement, comprised the Intelligence Response Team, IRT; the Technical Intelligence Unit, TIU; Anti Kidnapping Unit; Counter Terrorism Unit, CTU; Police Mobile Force; Police Surveillance Helicopters and Special Investigation Team on Kidnapping and Terrorism Cases.



The statement read: “The Special Forces and Police Investigators deployed are in contact with the colleagues of the victims and have provided additional security for their safety. The team is already on the ground working in synergy with the Kaduna State Police Command and the locals.



“The Nigeria Police Force, while assuring all Nigerians and foreign nationals in the country of their safety, wishes to implore them to always request and obtain police escort to protect them any time they are embarking on research, mining and related endeavours outside the towns and cities across the country.”



Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has deployed six special police units to Kaduna State, aimed at rescuing the two German archaeologists abducted, Wednesday, at an excavation site in Jenjela village, Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.