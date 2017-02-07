CCT Defends N1.2bn 2017 Budget

Chairman Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Justice Danladi Umar defends budget

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has defended its 2017 budget of N1.22 billion before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.Chairman of the Tribunal Danladi Umar disclosed before the Sen. Samuel Anyanwu-led that the money was proposed for the 2017 fiscal year.Umar solicited for increment is the funding stressing that the budget for 2017 was a reduction of N466 million when compared to the 2016 budget of N1.67 billion.According to the Tribunal’s Chairman, out of the N1.22 billion proposed this year, N405 million would be utilised for personnel expenditure, N271 million for overhead and N551 million for capital cost.He said that the Tribunal implemented 99.92 per cent of the amount released to it in 2016 and 61.2 per cent based on total appropriation.One of the members of the committee, Senator Dino Melaye ‎(APC Kogi West), commended the chairman on the pace of execution of projects across some states of the federation.According to the Kogi Lawmaker, “progress of work by contractors in the various was commendable‎”.He ‎however urged the code of conduct tribunal to sustain and improve upon the pace of project implementation in the 2017 appropriation bill when passed into law by the National Assembly.