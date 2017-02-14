Jesus will replace Messi, Ronaldinho predicts





Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (R) celebrates with Manchester City's Argentinian defender Pablo Zabaleta after scoring their late winning goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Swansea City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, North West England, on February 5, 2017.

Manchester City won the game 2-1. / AFP PHOTO

Jesus has scored three goals in three league games as Pep Guardiola’s side look to maintain the pressure on leaders Chelsea at the top of the table.



The 19-year-old forward has already earned six caps for Brazil, netting four goals during that time.



Manchester City have a very special player with Gabriel Jesus,’ Ronaldinho told the Mirror.



‘Maybe even, in the future, the best player in the world.



‘At the moment it is Messi. I have always said I think one day it will be Neymar.



‘But at 19, in the future, it can be Gabriel. He has all the abilities to make that happen.’



Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.

Gabriel Jesus has rightly won plenty of plaudits since taking the Premier League by storm and Ronaldinho has become the latest player to sing his praises.The Brazil icon believes that City’s £27million signing from Palmeiras will replace Lionel Messi as the ‘best player in the world’ one day.