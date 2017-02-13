Man City Set to Splash £89m on Alli





Dele Alli

Alli has been named Premier League Player of the Month for January after scoring five times so it is likely that Spurs would resist any bids for the midfielder.



Meanwhile, Alli has revealed his frustration at failing to find the net inspired the goal scoring run which led to him picking up the Premier League’s player of the month award for January.



Alli went on a seven-game scoreless run before netting eight times in his next six outings to help propel Spurs to second in the table. The 20-year-old admits his lack of goals were getting him down, before it begun to click at the turn of the year.



Alli, speaking to EASPORTS.com , said: “I was getting frustrated as I was getting into the right positions to get goals and assists but it just wasn’t happening, and then it seemed to just click over night and I started putting them away. I was grateful to finally start getting some goals.



Manchester City will make a world record bid to get Spurs star Dele Alli to the Etihad, according to reports.The England international is a target for Pep Guardiola as well as Real Madrid and PSG reports the Express.City have agreed to sanction a deal for the 20-year-old but a deal could cost more than £89million which would make the transfer a world record.