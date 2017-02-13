NACA urges caution on Valentine’s Day

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS ,NACA, has urged Nigerians to avoid engaging in risky behavior especially on Valentine’s Day.
The Director General of the Agency, Dr. Sani Aliyu, in a press statement released in Abuja described the Valentine Day as a special day for love.
“In the process of loving, love carefully, play safe and be faithful to your partner,” he stated.
While urging people to abstain completely, or stick to their partners, he said: “Abstaining from sex will keep you safe from Sexually Transmitted Infections, STIs, including HIV. If you cannot abstain, protect yourself by using a condom at all times.”
Aliyu said it is important for everyone to know their HIV status for their own safety and the safety of others in order to stop the spread of HIV. “If you are diagnosed HIV positive, treatment is available that you can be given to keep you healthy and stop you from spreading the virus. So get tested for HIV today and stay safe on Valentine’s Day.’’
Aliyu noted that beyond the sweet words and exchange of gifts, it is important that young people in particular are equipped with all the information they need to ensure that Valentine’s Day is in a safe and responsible manner.
