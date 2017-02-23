No Love Lost: Galaudu Follows Saraki to CCT

President of the Senate Bukola Saraki accompanied to CCT by Sen. Isa Galaudu

There appears to be no love lost between the President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki and his former Chief of Staff, Sen. Isa Galaudu who resigned last month.The resignation of Galaudu as Chief of Staff to Saraki came as a shocker to many Nigerians who believed that the duo had probably fallen out.In a turn of events, the former Chief of Staff was seen on Thursday accompanying the embattled President of the Senate to the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for continuation of his asset declaration trial.The President of the Senate and Galaudu had expressed warm pleasantries before proceeding to the tribunal.This nails the possibility of a possible fall out between the President of the Senate and the former senator, Galaudu as had been speculated.Galaudu last month submitted his letter of resignation and did not give any specific reason why he was resigning. Saraki accepted his resignation days later.The reason for Galaudu’s resignation was shrouded in secrecy as he did not specify neither did he comment on his resignation.His resignation had come days after Saraki issued a memo notifying his 112 aides of plans to relieve them of their appointments.Many tied Galaudu’s resignation to the memo but a source in the office of the former Chief of staff said that Galaudu had notified Saraki of his resignation four months before he officially put in the letter.The ex-Chief of Staff was appointed on June 23, 2015.Meanwhile, the President of the Senate has appointed Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed as his new Chief of staff.Saraki is however still standing trial at the tribunal for alleged false declaration of assets.