No Man Born of a Woman Can Crush Biafra — MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) yesterday declared that the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other biafran agitators by the Federal government was not the panacea to the myriads of socio-political, religious and economic woes facing the country.The group further insisted that no man born of a woman can stop the biafran struggle because God, History and Humanities were on its side.In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the Leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu who explained that the Biafra revolution remains indestructible in Nigeria added that President Muhammadu Buhari anti-Christian disposition was reflection of his frustrations, weaknesses and failures as a leader.The statement read in part: “History teaches us, arrest and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others at different prisons and DSS detention camps will not take away the problem; neither will it stop the struggle insofar as the conditions that birthed Nnamdi Kanu and other agitators remain.“We want Nigerian President Buhari to continue to showcase his anti behaviours which always expresses his frustrations, weaknesses, failures and jittery.“Any king who thinks like Pharaoh of Egypt against the Jews will certainly experience the doom of Pharaoh. No man born of a woman can crush Biafra because God, History and Humanities are on our side, Biafra revolution is in destructive.“Biafra agitation is only a reaction to the many injustices, exclusion, second class citizenship, born to rule philosophy, marginalization and other forms of inequality that characterise the Nigerian state.“As every revolutionary struggle has its own methodology, the current Biafran struggle for actualization and restoration will continue to unfold confusing methods to president Buhari and his Islamic minded fundamentalist.“Buhari’s military civilian administration is the worst government, Nigeria ever experienced, his leadership style of enforcing and imposing Islamic Hausa Fulani agenda on the rest of Nigeria people is tremendously assisting and justifying our struggle for Biafra actualization.“Buhari’s stubbornness and Islamic fundamentalism against the Christian Southern, Eastern and Middle Beltan regions have reawakened the consciousness and thought of future survival of the indigenous people of this regions.“MASSOB also wishes to inform President Buhari that arresting/detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi and many other IPOB members including MASSOB members detained in Onitsha/ Awka prisons since 2006, they are Innocent Orji, Sabastine Amadi, Ikechukwu Chikwem, Peter Igbokwe, Uchenna Nicholas, Uche Idika, Casmir Odokara, Eni Kalu, Chidiebere Ezekwem, Chima Asoh (A cripple), Ojimba Anyanwu, Ndubuisi Okam, Emmanuel Orji, Micheal Okezie, Ikechukwu Aghari, Mmaduabuchi Asika, Chinwike Irondi, Chukwuma Kalu, Chukwuebuka Ikenwa, Amah Onu, Okwudiri Basil (female) and Onyekachi Orji (female).“Among these 22 detained members in the prisons custody are a crippled man and two females. Persecutions, mesmerizations, suppressions and oppressions of Biafrans including clampdown on non-violent and armless agitators because of our agitation for self rule only worsens the problem and underscores Nigeria as a creeping and repressive colonial state.