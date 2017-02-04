Obasanjo: Buhari Death Wishers Wicked

President Buhari: Obasanjo blasts death wishers

Former Nigerian leader, Olusegun Obasanjo has described President Muhammadu Buhari death wishers “callous, treacherous, abnormal and wicked.”A section of the social media and some fake websites made false claims that President Buhari died in London. Then they claimed he was in intensive care. Thereafter they claimed he tried to commit suicide. The fake stories emerged just hours after Buhari began his vacation in London on 19 January.Buhari is expected back in office 6 February.Obasanjo said the Nigerians behind the despicable acts ought to be praying for Buhari’s ”quick recovery” and return to Nigeria.The ex-President made his position known on Friday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, through his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi.”Instead of embarking on such worrisome declaration, all that the President needed “are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back more stronger and better.“No normal human being will wish an elderly person dead irrespective of their differences.“If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead.“No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back more stronger and better. For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.“I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but they should seek for forgiveness.