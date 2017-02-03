Osinbajo meets task force on cost of food

Acting Vice President Osinbajo





(NAN)



Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met behind closed doors with members of the Presidential Task Force on the rising cost of food items in Nigeria.The meeting, which took place at Aguda House, the official residence of the acting president, was attended by all members of the task force.The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the setting up of the task force as part of efforts to enhance affordable food prices across country.The Task Force is to urgently consider measures that would ensure a steady flow of produce to the market and reverse recent price increases.It is also has the responsibility of exploring options to promote availability and affordability of food items to Nigerians.The task force is expected to submit interim reports on Feb. 8.The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and Minister of Industry, Trade and Development, Dr Okey Enelamah, are members of the task force.Other members of the team are the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, and the Minister of Labour & Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.Nigeria’s consumer prices rose by 1.1 per cent in December, 2016 above November’s 0.8 per cent increase.The inflation figure for the period was 18.6 per cent and was the highest since October 2005.The National Bureau of Statistics, which issued the data, said the inflation was fueled by higher prices in housing, water, electricity, and gas and other fuels.