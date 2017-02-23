Police Arrest Housewife For Allegedly Killing Stepdaughter

Police in Benue State have arrested a woman suspected to have killed her three-year-old stepdaughter, Khadijah Abdulrahman.Our correspondent gathered that the baby had been crying uncontrollably demanding to see her mother who was said to have left her father a few months ago.Sources close to the family of the suspected killer woman at Wadatta area of Makurdi disclosed that the father (Abdulrahman) had assured his little kid that her mother would come and pick her.A source explained that the baby suddenly went missing from her father’s house on Tuesday and all efforts to find her failed.The eyewitness disclosed to our correspondent that her remains were later found on Wednesday at an uncompleted building near their residence.It was gathered that the child’s mother had separated from Khadijah’s father after which he went and married another woman, who is now suspected to be behind her murder.The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, confirmed the recovery of the corpse of the three-year-old baby girl in an uncompleted building close to River Benue.He said that investigation was still ongoing as to whether she was responsible for the killing of the baby or not.He said, “We received a report this morning that the corpse of a little girl of about three years, later identified as Khadija Abdulrahman, was seen in an uncompleted building at Wadata near the bank of River Benue.“A female suspect has been arrested in connection with the case and investigation has also commenced.”