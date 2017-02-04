Premier League: Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-1





Arsenal's French defender Laurent Koscielny (R) cuts out a through ball intended for Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard (L) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on February 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

Although Olivier Giroud got a consolation, it was a little too late as Arsenal fell to their second league defeat this week, having lost to Watford 1-2 at home.



The win saw Chelsea return to winning ways while extending their lead at the top of the table to 12 points pending when other teams play.



An individual Eden Hazard brilliance, sandwiched by goals from Marco Alonso and Cesc Fabregas were enough to see off Arsenal in the early kick-off London derby.