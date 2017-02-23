Sanusi warns of imminent herdsmen, farmers’ clash in Kano

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Wednesday, warned of a possible clash between herdsmen and farmers in Kano if the sale of grazing reserves by some local government council chairmen was not stopped.Specifically, the emir called on the state government to check the alleged practice by the local government council chairmen.The royal father, who gave the warning at a two-day workshop organised by the Kano State Ministry of Local Government, said many local government chairmen had sold grazing reserves to individuals.The theme of the workshop was “Managing Security at Local Government Level.”He advised the state government to be proactive in addressing the situation so as to forestall bloodshed in the affected areas.Apart from urging the general public to prioritise personal security, the monarch also urged local government chairmen as well as district heads to unite against any security threat in their domains.In his opening remarks, the Kano State Commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Garo, noted that the incessant attacks in Borno State and other parts of the North-East informed the decision to hold the workshop.In his response to the emir’s remarks, the commissioner promised that the Kano State Ministry of Lands would be involved in identifying grazing reserves in Kano, just as he cautioned the chairmen to stop selling designated grazing reserves to private individuals.Meanwhile, the World Bank has procured three brand new vehicles and some medical equipment worth N300m for the Kano State Agency for the Control of AIDS.The donation was part of a collaborative initiative between the bank and the Kano State Government.Kano Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ibrahim Getso, confirmed the procurement during an inspection tour to some health facilities in Kano, on Tuesday.