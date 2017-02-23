Saraki Earned ₦254,000 Monthly as Governor, Made ₦77m Payments in Two Days

An official of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mr Samuel Madojemu, told the Code of Conduct Tribunal on Thursday, that the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, while being Governor of Kwara State, made cash lodgment of ₦77m in his account in August 2007.Madojemu, who is the Head, Intelligence Unit of the CCB, said as of the time when the ₦77m cash lodgment was made on August 12, 2007, Saraki’s monthly salary as governor was ₦254,412.25.Madojemu was testifying as the third prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Saraki before the Code of Conduct Tribunal on charges assets declaration breaches.